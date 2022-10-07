EU power sector emissions rose some 8% relative to 2021 over the first three quarters of the year, as nuclear and hydro output dropped, and surging coal output stepped into to meet demand, data from an climate analytics think-tank showed.
EU power sector emissions rise 8% YoY over first three quarters -analysts
EU power sector emissions rose some 8% relative to 2021 over the first three quarters of the year, as nuclear and hydro output dropped, and surging coal output stepped into to meet demand, data from an climate analytics think-tank showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.