LCFS Market: Credit supply continues to flood market, weigh on California prices

Published 23:10 on October 3, 2022 / Last updated at 23:17 on October 3, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices continued to slide on Monday, dropping 14% over the week, as market participants considered action from regulator ARB that is necessary for an improvement in supply-demand fundamentals.