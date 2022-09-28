Myanmar mangrove project completes initial planting

Published 19:01 on September 28, 2022 / Last updated at 19:01 on September 28, 2022

A blue carbon offset project in Myanmar has planted 1,500 hectares of mangrove forest to complete its first development stage, its backers said in an update on Wednesday.