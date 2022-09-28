Carbon tax reforms recently unveiled by Colombia’s newly elected leftist President Gustavo Petro are viewed by some observers as including controversial provisions that impose new limits on the use of offsets, measures that are causing confusion amongst stakeholders and potentially dimming the prospects for the passage of the legislation.
Colombia’s new administration seen setting limits on offset usage in carbon tax reforms
Carbon tax reforms recently unveiled by Colombia's newly elected leftist President Gustavo Petro are viewed by some observers as including controversial provisions that impose new limits on the use of offsets, measures that are causing confusion amongst stakeholders and potentially dimming the prospects for the passage of the legislation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.