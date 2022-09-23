G7-led climate club to exempt members from border measures, says German official

Published 00:30 on September 23, 2022 / Last updated at 00:50 on September 23, 2022

The ‘inclusive’ climate club due to be unveiled by year-end by the G7 will exempt its member nations from the carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs) of other members, a German official told a conference on Thursday.