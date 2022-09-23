European securities watchdog rejects use of EU carbon as general collateral in wider energy markets

Europe’s securities watchdog has rejected the idea that EU Allowances should be able to be used as general collateral by financial market participants amid ongoing turmoil in the bloc’s energy markets.
