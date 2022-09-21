Fintech firms team up to improve carbon credit transparency via Singapore blockchain registry

Published 10:08 on September 21, 2022 / Last updated at 10:08 on September 21, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Two fintech firms based in Singapore and France have formed a partnership to promote data-backed carbon credits with end-to-end traceability in a project that will enable greater transparency of the carbon credit lifecycle, with buyers and users able to access attributes and data of carbon credits via a standardised registry, they announced on Wednesday.