EU coal imports to reach around 100 mln tonnes in 2022 amid scramble for energy –analyst

Published 10:25 on September 21, 2022 / Last updated at 10:25 on September 21, 2022

European demand for seaborne coal is predicted to increase by 14% in 2022 as the bloc struggles to address the energy crisis, but the rise will not trigger any significant investment and global demand is expected to continue to trend downwards, analysts said on Tuesday.