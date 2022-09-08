Oil and gas ‘supermajors’ more talk than walk over green credentials

Published 13:44 on September 8, 2022 / Last updated at 13:52 on September 8, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Major oil companies are over-exaggerating their green credentials in a splurge of advertising because only around a tenth of their capital expenditure is spent on low-carbon activities, a new report has concluded.