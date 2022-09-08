Major oil companies are over-exaggerating their green credentials in a splurge of advertising because only around a tenth of their capital expenditure is spent on low-carbon activities, a new report has concluded.
Oil and gas ‘supermajors’ more talk than walk over green credentials
Major oil companies are over-exaggerating their green credentials in a splurge of advertising because only around a tenth of their capital expenditure is spent on low-carbon activities, a new report has concluded.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.