Taiwan court convicts couple for $3.3 mln carbon credit investment scam

Published 10:03 on August 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:03 on August 30, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Other APAC  /  No Comments

A couple has been convicted by a Taiwanese court for running a carbon credit investment scam and defrauding over 70 victims out of more than NT$100 million ($3.3 million).

