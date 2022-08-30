Taiwan court convicts couple for $3.3 mln carbon credit investment scam

Published 10:03 on August 30, 2022 / Last updated at 10:03 on August 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Other APAC / No Comments

A couple has been convicted by a Taiwanese court for running a carbon credit investment scam and defrauding over 70 victims out of more than NT$100 million ($3.3 million).