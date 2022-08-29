Singapore environment agency signs MoUs with Verra, Gold Standard

Published 11:34 on August 29, 2022 / Last updated at 15:20 on August 29, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) separately with offset standards agencies Verra and Gold Standard as part of the island-state’s efforts to operationalise Article 6 guidelines of the Paris Agreement.