Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) separately with offset standards agencies Verra and Gold Standard as part of the island-state’s efforts to operationalise Article 6 guidelines of the Paris Agreement.
Singapore environment agency signs MoUs with Verra, Gold Standard
