Americas > ANALYSIS: Could VCM regulatory oversight move beyond US futures?

ANALYSIS: Could VCM regulatory oversight move beyond US futures?

Published 22:29 on August 4, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:24 on August 4, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Regulators' interest in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has grown alongside its bloom, with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the latest US agency contemplating oversight through a variety of channels that stretch beyond derivative products.

Regulators’ interest in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has grown alongside its bloom, with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the latest US agency contemplating oversight through a variety of channels that stretch beyond derivative products.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software