Green group sues Virginia over release of AG opinion on RGGI withdrawal

Published 23:43 on August 4, 2022 / Last updated at 23:43 on August 4, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

A green group has sued Virginia's government to force it to release a document that the environmental organisation says contains an opinion from the state’s attorney general’s office indicating that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) cannot withdraw Virginia from RGGI.