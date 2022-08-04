A green group has sued Virginia’s government to force it to release a document that the environmental organisation says contains an opinion from the state’s attorney general’s office indicating that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) cannot withdraw Virginia from RGGI.
Green group sues Virginia over release of AG opinion on RGGI withdrawal
