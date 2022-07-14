Carbon Taxes > EU Fit for 55 climate package should be finalised by year-end, says Timmermans

Published 08:23 on July 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:37 on July 14, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Uncategorized  /  No Comments

The EU's mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package can become law by year-end, the European Commission's climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday as the bloc's environment ministers discuss their negotiating stance for November's COP27 UN climate negotiations.

