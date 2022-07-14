The EU’s mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package can become law by year-end, the European Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday as the bloc’s environment ministers discuss their negotiating stance for November’s COP27 UN climate negotiations.
EU Fit for 55 climate package should be finalised by year-end, says Timmermans
