US agtech firm raises $20 mln to expand methane-busting seaweed cattle feed business

Published 23:55 on July 13, 2022 / Last updated at 02:33 on July 14, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A US agricultural technology company has raised $20 million in Series A funding, which it said will allow it to significantly expand farming and commercial adoption of its seaweed-based digestive aid for methane-spewing cattle.