Three natural gas companies filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Pennsylvania’s RGGI rulemaking, adding to a growing caseload the state faces in its efforts to join the 11-state cap-and-trade programme that is pending resolution from the state Supreme Court.
More fossil fuel generators file lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s RGGI linkage
Three natural gas companies filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Pennsylvania’s RGGI rulemaking, adding to a growing caseload the state faces in its efforts to join the 11-state cap-and-trade programme that is pending resolution from the state Supreme Court.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.