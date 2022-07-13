More fossil fuel generators file lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s RGGI linkage

Published 23:41 on July 13, 2022 / Last updated at 23:53 on July 13, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Three natural gas companies filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Pennsylvania’s RGGI rulemaking, adding to a growing caseload the state faces in its efforts to join the 11-state cap-and-trade programme that is pending resolution from the state Supreme Court.