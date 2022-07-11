Senior members of the European Parliament have struck a provisional deal to push for higher bloc-wide energy efficiency targets than member states agreed and beyond what Brussels has proposed under its RePowerEU initiative to rid the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels.
EU lawmakers set to raise the bar on energy savings law
