Global corporations have been found lacking in setting viable emissions reduction pathways, with only 2% of 60,000 companies surveyed having made a “climate neutrality” pledge and with only a small share of those applying science-based targets (SBT), according to a survey released on Monday.
Companies lag at global level in setting science-based climate targets -report
