Japan co-funds new batch of JCM projects

Published 11:33 on July 4, 2022 / Last updated at 11:44 on July 4, 2022 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

Japan’s environment ministry has identified another 16 projects under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) that it will subsidise in a bid to earn more carbon credits that will be used towards its Paris Agreement target.