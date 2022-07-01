Switzerland considering bid to host COP31 UN climate summit in 2026

Published 17:02 on July 1, 2022 / Last updated at 17:02 on July 1, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Switzerland is considering submitting its candidacy to hold the COP31 annual UN climate summit in 2026.