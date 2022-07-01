Pennsylvania becomes 12th RGGI member as injunction ruling awaits

Published 17:04 on July 1, 2022 / Last updated at 17:04 on July 1, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania’s power sector cap-and-trade regulation took effect Friday, allowing the state to become the newest member of the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI programme as a court decision regarding the state’s participation awaits.