China > CN Markets: China ETS in zombie mode, as Tianjin postpones compliance deadline

CN Markets: China ETS in zombie mode, as Tianjin postpones compliance deadline

Published 09:35 on July 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:16 on July 1, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

The price for Chinese carbon allowances has come down slightly over the past week though only on the back of a handful of largely symbolic transactions, while Tianjin has pushed back the annual compliance deadline in its municipal market due to disruption from anti-Covid policies.

The price for Chinese carbon allowances has come down slightly over the past week though only on the back of a handful of largely symbolic transactions, while Tianjin has pushed back the annual compliance deadline in its municipal market due to disruption from anti-Covid policies.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software