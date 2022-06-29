CIX teams up with Nasdaq in preparation for early 2023 carbon exchange launch

Singapore-based Climate Impact X (CIX) has formed a strategic technology-based partnership with US exchange operator Nasdaq to enable price transparency and liquidity in its voluntary carbon market operations, it was announced on Wednesday.