Canada is set to release its final Clean Fuels Standard (CFS) regulation on July 6 that targets reducing the carbon intensity (CI) of transportation fuels, and omits carbon credit eligibility from DAC and EOR, the ministry said in an update on Tuesday, retaining the compliance start date as July 1, 2023.
Canada’s Clean Fuel Standard regulation omits DAC, EOR for credit eligibility
