Americas > Tens of millions of California Carbon Offsets at elevated wildfire risk this summer

Tens of millions of California Carbon Offsets at elevated wildfire risk this summer

Published 17:30 on June 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:30 on June 17, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Over 20 million compliance offsets under California’s cap-and-trade programme are subject to increased fire risk over the next several months amid scorching heat and record drought in the American West, researchers said Thursday.

Over 20 million compliance offsets under California’s cap-and-trade programme are subject to increased fire risk over the next several months amid scorching heat and record drought in the American West, researchers said Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software