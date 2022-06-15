Nova Scotia’s fifth cap-and-trade auction cleared almost 75% above the 2022 auction reserve price at a record high settlement, rebounding significantly from November’s undersubscribed sale, according to results published Wednesday.
Nova Scotia’s June carbon auction clears 75% above floor price, C$19 over November settlement
Nova Scotia’s fifth cap-and-trade auction cleared almost 75% above the 2022 auction reserve price at a record high settlement, rebounding significantly from November’s undersubscribed sale, according to results published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.