Massachusetts GWSA current vintage sale bounces back in June, first advance auction sells out

Published 22:26 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 22:26 on June 15, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system saw its current vintage allowance auction clear over $9 above the previous sale, while the programme’s first ever sale for future permits settled at less than half that price, according to results published Wednesday.