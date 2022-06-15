Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system saw its current vintage allowance auction clear more than $9 above the previous sale, while the programme’s first-ever sale for future permits settled at less than half that price, according to results published Wednesday.
Massachusetts GWSA current vintage sale bounces back in June, first advance auction sells out
Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system saw its current vintage allowance auction clear over $9 above the previous sale, while the programme’s first ever sale for future permits settled at less than half that price, according to results published Wednesday.
