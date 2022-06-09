California’s PG&E plans 2030 target for cutting Scope 3 GHGs, increasing RNG use

Published 23:19 on June 9, 2022

California utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) will slash emissions from its fossil gas product and ramp up the availability of renewable natural gas (RNG) to its customers by 2030, the company said Wednesday.