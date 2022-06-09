NA Markets: CCAs fall on profit taking before partial recovery, RGGI drifts after auction results

Published 23:14 on June 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:14 on June 9, 2022 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) bounced back to recover most of their initial losses this week, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices stagnated following the publication of Q2 auction results.