A Chinese government-led organisation has become the first to reward shellfish farming with carbon credits, though market participants were dubious about the new units and many details remain unclear.
China issues first bivalve carbon offsets
A Chinese province has become the first to reward shellfish farming with carbon credits, though market participants were dubious about the new units and many details remain unclear.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.