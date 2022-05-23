Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCU prices jump by 20% on Labor victory

AU Market: ACCU prices jump by 20% on Labor victory

Published 04:07 on May 23, 2022  /  Last updated at 06:03 on May 23, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) spot prices jumped by around 20% in early Monday trade, buoyed by the Labor Party’s victory at the federal election over the weekend.

