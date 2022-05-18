UPDATE – Brussels unveils REPowerEU plans for a rapid EU shift from Russian fuels

The European Commission set out its full REPowerEU plan on Wednesday, including multiple proposals designed to accelerate the EU's withdrawal from using Russian fossil fuels and outlined an intention to raise €20 billion for the package from the sale of allowances from the Market Stability Reserve (MSR).