Africa > Surge in corporate target-setting not matched by delivery –SBTi

Surge in corporate target-setting not matched by delivery –SBTi

Published 20:21 on May 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:21 on May 12, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) released its third annual progress report on Thursday, releasing the figures tied to the groundswell of companies that are committing and setting robust climate targets, while also pointing out a lack of reporting on actually delivering on those targets.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) released its third annual progress report on Thursday, releasing the figures tied to the groundswell of companies that are committing and setting robust climate targets, while also pointing out a lack of reporting on actually delivering on those targets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software