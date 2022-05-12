Surge in corporate target-setting not matched by delivery –SBTi

Published 20:21 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 20:21 on May 12, 2022

The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) released its third annual progress report on Thursday, releasing the figures tied to the groundswell of companies that are committing and setting robust climate targets, while also pointing out a lack of reporting on actually delivering on those targets.