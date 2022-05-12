Carbon Streaming seals first biochar credit agreement with Restoration Bioproducts

Toronto-based ESG investor Carbon Streaming Corporation broke into the US market with its first biochar carbon stream agreement with Restoration Bioproducts announced Thursday, aiming to help build a biochar production facility in Virginia.