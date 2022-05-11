California regulator ARB handed out the fewest number of compliance offsets this week since December, while Quebec’s environment ministry awarded its first batch of credits since February, according to government data published Wednesday.
California offset issuance drops to 4-mth low, Quebec mints first credits this spring
