California offset issuance drops to 4-mth low, Quebec mints first credits this spring

Published 22:49 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 22:49 on May 11, 2022 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, Nature-based, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB handed out the fewest number of compliance offsets this week since December, while Quebec’s environment ministry awarded its first batch of credits since February, according to government data published Wednesday.