Consumer goods company Unilever and insurance and asset management firm AXA on Wednesday unveiled plans to invest €100 mln each in a new €1 billion regenerative agriculture fund to be managed by France-headquartered Tikehau Capital.
Unilever, AXA unveil €1 bln regenerative agriculture fund
Consumer goods company Unilever and insurance and asset management firm AXA on Wednesday unveiled plans to invest €100 mln each in a new €1 billion regenerative agriculture fund to be managed by French-headquartered Tikehau Capital.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.