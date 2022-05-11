Unilever, AXA unveil €1 bln regenerative agriculture fund

Published 22:56 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 22:56 on May 11, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Consumer goods company Unilever and insurance and asset management firm AXA on Wednesday unveiled plans to invest €100 mln each in a new €1 billion regenerative agriculture fund to be managed by French-headquartered Tikehau Capital.