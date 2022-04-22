UPDATE – Australia’s Labor party says would exempt coal sector from tougher carbon market regulations

Published 05:59 on April 22, 2022 / Last updated at 06:54 on April 22, 2022

The Australian opposition Labor party has said that if it wins next month’s election, the nation’s coal mines will not be affected by its Safeguard Mechanism policy forcing large polluters to either decarbonise or offset their emissions, due to them being classified as a trade-exposed industry.