Updated with additional comments from the Labor Party and APPEA on pars 19 and 27
UPDATE – Australia’s Labor party says would exempt coal sector from tougher carbon market regulations
The Australian opposition Labor party has said that if it wins next month’s election, the nation’s coal mines will not be affected by its Safeguard Mechanism policy forcing large polluters to either decarbonise or offset their emissions, due to them being classified as a trade-exposed industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.