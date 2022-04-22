Several major coal-fired power producers in China have reported large carbon trading related revenue for 2021, reflecting the benefits for efficient coal plants in the nation’s intensity-based emissions trading scheme.
Chinese power companies post huge carbon trading windfall earnings
Several major coal-fired power producers in China have reported large carbon trading related revenue for 2021, reflecting the benefits for efficient coal plants in the nation’s intensity-based emissions trading scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.