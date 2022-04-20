Regulatory process to remove Virginia from RGGI won’t begin until Q3

Published 17:04 on April 20, 2022 / Last updated at 17:05 on April 20, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration won’t begin the regulatory process of attempting to rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme until the third quarter at the earliest, a government official said Wednesday.