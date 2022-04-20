VCM quality drive not seen solving removals vs avoidance credit debate

Upcoming principles to help measure offset quality will not rank "avoidance" over "removal" credits, a conference heard Wednesday, with experts expecting the debate within the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to continue to run.