European oil and gas major TotalEnergies and Japanese refiner Eneos have agreed to develop 2 GW of solar power capacity in Asia as well as assessing the feasibility of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) production in Japan, they announced Thursday.
TotalEnergies inks deals with Japan’s top refiner for solar power, sustainable aviation fuel
