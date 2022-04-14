TotalEnergies inks deals with Japan’s top refiner for solar power, sustainable aviation fuel

European oil and gas major TotalEnergies and Japanese refiner Eneos have agreed to develop 2 GW of solar power capacity in Asia as well as assessing the feasibility of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) production in Japan, they announced Thursday.