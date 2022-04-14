The world’s biggest carbon standard plans a drastic shift in how land-based offset projects calculate emissions savings, a move expected to quickly boost supply but that is dividing experts over its complexity and ability to secure climate benefits long into the future.
ANALYSIS: Counting the carbon costs of Verra’s shift to the short-term
The world’s biggest carbon standard plans a drastic shift in how land-based offset projects calculate emissions savings, a move expected to quickly boost supply but that is dividing experts over its complexity and ability to secure climate benefits long into the future.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.