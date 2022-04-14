Africa > ANALYSIS: Counting the carbon costs of Verra’s shift to the short-term

ANALYSIS: Counting the carbon costs of Verra’s shift to the short-term

Published 18:57 on April 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:14 on April 14, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The world’s biggest carbon standard plans a drastic shift in how land-based offset projects calculate emissions savings, a move expected to quickly boost supply but that is dividing experts over its complexity and ability to secure climate benefits long into the future.

