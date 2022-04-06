Mining giants join shippers to develop Australia-Asia green shipping corridor

Published 09:44 on April 6, 2022 / Last updated at 11:39 on April 6, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Shipping / No Comments

A consortium including BHP, Rio Tinto and two shipping firms has agreed to assess the development of an iron ore green shipping corridor between Australia and East Asia, it was announced on Wednesday.