China’s oil industry might lose race to peak CO2 by 2030 as emissions set to rise quickly -govt research

Published 11:57 on April 6, 2022 / Last updated at 11:57 on April 6, 2022 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

China’s oil industry might not be able to meet the nation’s overall target to peak its carbon emissions by 2030, and is likely to add a vast amount of CO2 before it reaches this high point, according to a government-led study.