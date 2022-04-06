China’s oil industry might not be able to meet the nation’s overall target to peak its carbon emissions by 2030, and is likely to add a vast amount of CO2 before it reaches this high point, according to a government-led study.
China’s oil industry might lose race to peak CO2 by 2030 as emissions set to rise quickly -govt research
