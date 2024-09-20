BRIEFING: Business groups nervous as final talks near on EU’s Green Claims Directive
Published 11:56 on September 20, 2024 / Last updated at 11:56 on September 20, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
As EU institutions gear up for talks to finalise the proposed Green Claims Directive, participants in the voluntary carbon market have flagged issues with the draft bill, arguing it goes too far beyond its original objective of fighting greenwashing.
