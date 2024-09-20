Sarawak coal mine poses significant carbon risk, more transparency needed -watchdog
Published 13:33 on September 20, 2024 / Last updated at 13:33 on September 20, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
The continued existence of a large thermal coal mine in Sarawak, Malaysia, goes against the nation’s climate commitments and the opacity surrounding environmental approvals to its extension is a problem, an environment watchdog said Friday.
