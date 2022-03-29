California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed nearly another 5% on Tuesday as traders continued to point to numerous regulatory and market-led developments that pushed permits to their steepest levels since January.
NA Markets: CCAs vault to 2-month high as market fully recovers from recent plunge
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed nearly another 5% on Tuesday as traders continued to point to numerous regulatory and market-led developments that pushed permits to their steepest levels since January.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.