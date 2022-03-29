Africa > Vitol’s global carbon sales jump by a third amid UK, voluntary scale-up

Vitol’s global carbon sales jump by a third amid UK, voluntary scale-up

Published 21:56 on March 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:56 on March 29, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, New Zealand, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Commodity trading house Vitol reported a 34% year-on-year increase in its carbon sales for 2021, it said in a report published this week.

Commodity trading house Vitol reported a 34% year-on-year increase in its carbon sales for 2021, it said in a report published this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software