EMEA > POLL: Analysts predict record rebound in EU ETS emissions in 2021

POLL: Analysts predict record rebound in EU ETS emissions in 2021

Published 01:54 on March 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 02:16 on March 25, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Verified emissions under the EU ETS likely rose by a record 8.3% last year, according to a poll of analysts, with output rebounding from the pandemic-induced drop in 2020 as utilities burned more coal and the European economy recovered.

Verified emissions under the EU ETS likely rose by a record 8.3% last year, according to a poll of analysts, with output rebounding from the pandemic-induced drop in 2020 as utilities burned more coal and the European economy recovered.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software