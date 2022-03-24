French oil major TotalEnergies intends to source 100 million nature-based carbon credits by 2030 as part of its plans to offset its Scope 1 and 2 residual emissions, the company said Thursday.
TotalEnergies confirms role for nature-based credits in near-term climate plans
French oil major TotalEnergies intends to source 100 million nature-based carbon credits by 2030 as part of its plans to offset its Scope 1 and 2 residual emissions, the company said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.